Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $1,168,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 557,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.65.

Shares of BNS opened at $56.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

