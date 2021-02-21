Bp Plc Sells 24,981 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,981 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $62.07 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

