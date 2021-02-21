Bp Plc Sells 21,012 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,012 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $859,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $117.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

