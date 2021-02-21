Bp Plc Sells 172,078 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bp Plc cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 172,078 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Shares of F opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

