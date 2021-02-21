Bp Plc Lowers Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,753 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.42.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

