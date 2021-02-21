Bp Plc Has $1.61 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,554,000 after acquiring an additional 97,859 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 115,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in DocuSign by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $8,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $265.16 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.05.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

