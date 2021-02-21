Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Raised to $250.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $249.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.29% from the company’s previous close.

BYDGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.57.

OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $180.78 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $183.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.48.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

