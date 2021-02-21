Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 24,100 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 442,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $51,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $116,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,053,384.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,523 shares in the company, valued at $25,565,108.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,095 shares of company stock worth $16,216,002 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $143.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.24. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $144.02. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

