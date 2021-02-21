Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,862 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $40,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Resource Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $138.34 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.72.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

