Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $60.50 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 2.0% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of S&P Global worth $60,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,379,000 after acquiring an additional 56,021 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $339.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.43 and a 200-day moving average of $338.76.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

