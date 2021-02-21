Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of CrowdStrike worth $30,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 200,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,423,000 after acquiring an additional 26,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,112,948 shares of company stock worth $214,337,393. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.32.

CRWD opened at $239.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.82. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

