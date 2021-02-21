Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys 615 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nestlé alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $109.63 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.