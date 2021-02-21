Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires 20,403 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $9,259,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $49.19 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $63.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

