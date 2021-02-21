Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,864 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,451,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,047,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 5,472,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,268,000 after buying an additional 1,206,739 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after buying an additional 65,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 23,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,673. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $43.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

