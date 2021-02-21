BOScoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $875,987.99 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $875,987.99 and $683.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

