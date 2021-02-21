BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $468.97 Million

Analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce sales of $468.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $461.80 million and the highest is $476.10 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $441.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.82. 122,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BOK Financial has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $84.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

