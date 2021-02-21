BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.74

Shares of BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.74 and traded as low as C$10.51. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$10.51, with a volume of 9,600 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$356.97 million and a P/E ratio of 8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.55.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$194.35 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that BMTC Group Inc. will post 0.8899999 earnings per share for the current year.

About BMTC Group (TSE:GBT)

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

