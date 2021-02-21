BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.74

Shares of BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.74 and traded as low as C$10.51. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$10.51, with a volume of 9,600 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$356.97 million and a P/E ratio of 8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.55.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$194.35 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that BMTC Group Inc. will post 0.8899999 earnings per share for the current year.

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

