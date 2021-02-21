B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

BMRRY stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

