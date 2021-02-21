bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded bluebird bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.93.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $83.98.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,396 shares of company stock worth $178,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

