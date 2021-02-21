bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Insider Sells $14,586.88 in Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider Katy Burnett sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $14,586.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Katy Burnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Katy Burnett sold 123 shares of bluebird bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $5,669.07.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in bluebird bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLUE. Bank of America lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

