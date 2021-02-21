bluebird bio, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($4.71) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($4.71) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.37).

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

BLUE stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after acquiring an additional 428,098 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $845,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 395.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 48,286 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,396 shares of company stock valued at $178,798 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

