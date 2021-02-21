Blue Moon Zinc Corp. (MOON.V) (CVE:MOON) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Blue Moon Zinc Corp. (MOON.V) (CVE:MOON)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.06. Blue Moon Zinc Corp. (MOON.V) shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 24,419 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.76 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

Blue Moon Zinc Corp. (MOON.V) Company Profile (CVE:MOON)

Blue Moon Zinc Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds an interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

