BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.17

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.17 and traded as high as $14.76. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 54,214 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $181,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $208,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

