BlackRock Inc. Sells 607,726 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,634,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,726 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.19% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $868,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $78.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.35. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

