BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,840,573 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,438,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,840,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of National Retail Properties worth $795,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,379,000 after buying an additional 1,102,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 775.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 190,794 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $4,646,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 171,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 428,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,785,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $58.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,635,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,034 shares of company stock worth $2,699,626 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

