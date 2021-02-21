BlackRock Inc. Has $968.21 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 890,939 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.82% of W. P. Carey worth $968,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

