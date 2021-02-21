BlackRock Inc. Has $945.14 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,093,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,995 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $945,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $175.41 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $179.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.62.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

