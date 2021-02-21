BlackRock Inc. Has $916.10 Million Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.35% of Globant worth $916,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 17.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,963,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the third quarter worth about $478,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLOB. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.80.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $229.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.07 and a 200-day moving average of $193.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. Analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

