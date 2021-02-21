BlackRock Inc. Has $889.73 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 408,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $889,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 535,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSNC stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average is $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

