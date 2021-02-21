BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,655 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.78% of YETI worth $821,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of YETI by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth $1,364,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 54.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $159,526.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 60,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $3,764,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,113 shares of company stock valued at $10,879,823 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YETI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup raised YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

NYSE YETI opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 96.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.38.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

