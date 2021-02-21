Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $299,340.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,452,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,713 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 12.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104,234 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 33,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.35. 284,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,203. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.88. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

