Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark lifted their price target on Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) to C$4.10 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BDI stock opened at C$3.36 on Thursday. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$195.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.08.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

