BitSend Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $266.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. BitSend has a total market cap of $172,504.34 and approximately $266.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.77 or 0.00537476 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007594 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00034126 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.56 or 0.02450151 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,012,250 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

