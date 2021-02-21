BitCore (BTX) Tops One Day Volume of $9,069.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. One BitCore coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCore has traded up 71.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $11.69 million and $9,069.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,639.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,949.96 or 0.03383030 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.75 or 0.00396870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $717.50 or 0.01244814 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.48 or 0.00444981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.17 or 0.00421880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00027546 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00281970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002580 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,541,520 coins and its circulating supply is 18,040,561 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitCore

BitCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

