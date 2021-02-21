Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $719.33

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $13.42 billion and approximately $6.08 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $719.33 or 0.01247323 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,669.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.15 or 0.00423353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030650 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003436 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,661,206 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

