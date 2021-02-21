Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIR shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th.

BIR traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$3.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,865. The firm has a market cap of C$832.39 million and a P/E ratio of -6.80. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$3.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

