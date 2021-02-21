BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Sells $114,175.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $114,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $774,608.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BLFS stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $47.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,687,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 503,659 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $17,934,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 152.2% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at $5,640,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

