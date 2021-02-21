Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bioanalytical Systems’ earnings. Bioanalytical Systems reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bioanalytical Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bioanalytical Systems.

Get Bioanalytical Systems alerts:

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $15.77 million for the quarter.

Separately, Colliers Securities began coverage on Bioanalytical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BASI traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.73. 84,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,927. Bioanalytical Systems has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.09 million, a PE ratio of -37.45 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bioanalytical Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in Bioanalytical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bioanalytical Systems by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 100,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bioanalytical Systems (BASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bioanalytical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.