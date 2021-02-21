Berry Petroleum (BRY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berry Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

BRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

