Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Up 6.7%

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.03. 422,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 424,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Several research firms have commented on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,542,000 after buying an additional 138,308 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $14,466,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 746.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 625,103 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,726.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 659,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 623,667 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

