Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,991 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $354.77 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $157.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

