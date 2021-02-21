Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XSW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XSW opened at $175.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.07. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12 month low of $67.56 and a 12 month high of $177.74.

