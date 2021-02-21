Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

NYSE T opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.