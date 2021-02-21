Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,846,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,818,441,000 after purchasing an additional 289,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,749,000 after purchasing an additional 47,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,667,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,218 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $279.64 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $301.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.60.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.