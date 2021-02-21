Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,888 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,905,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,598,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,649 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $103,095,000.

Shares of UL stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

