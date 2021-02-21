Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

