Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,736,000 after buying an additional 1,360,098 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,883,000 after acquiring an additional 446,861 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,046,000 after acquiring an additional 141,037 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,594,000 after acquiring an additional 405,326 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,806,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,578,000 after acquiring an additional 248,345 shares during the period.

VEU stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

