Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 666 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $85.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

