Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,088.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,893.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1,691.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

