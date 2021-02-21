Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Tops $0.59 on Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $873.34 million and approximately $365.53 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00059849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.27 or 0.00762100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00044104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00057735 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020058 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.55 or 0.04577681 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00039578 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,488,072,313 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.